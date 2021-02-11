Local wintry accumulation forecast downgraded

A previous forecast calling for as much as five inches of snow for Friday has been downgraded.

Snow, which began falling Thursday afternoon, and freezing rain were likely until 4 a.m. Friday, when it was expected to transition to all freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service expected little or no ice accumulation and one to two inches of snow overnight.

The freezing rain is expected to continue until 1 p.m. Friday, when the temperature is expected to reach a high 32 degrees. There is a slight chance of freezing rain again Friday night into Saturday, when less than a tenth of an inch of icing and snow accumulation could occur in some areas.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday. On Saturday night, power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s skies are predicted to be clear with a high near 43 degrees.

On Monday, Presidents Day, there is a chance of snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, followed by snow, freezing rain and sleet throughout Tuesday.

Ahead of the next few wintry days, the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be aware of changing road conditions.