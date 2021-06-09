Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 50% cha…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…