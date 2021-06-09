 Skip to main content
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

