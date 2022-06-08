Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
