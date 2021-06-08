For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
