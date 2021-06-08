 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

