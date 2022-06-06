This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
