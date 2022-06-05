This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
