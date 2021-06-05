This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.39. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 50% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Charlottesville will se…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …