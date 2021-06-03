Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
