For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
