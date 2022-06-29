 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

