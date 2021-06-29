Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 97.32. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.