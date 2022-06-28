 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

