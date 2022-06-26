Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvi…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…