Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Toda…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepa…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It loo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…