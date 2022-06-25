 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

