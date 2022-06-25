This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatur…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepare…