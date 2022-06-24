Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.