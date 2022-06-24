This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatur…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…