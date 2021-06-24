 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

