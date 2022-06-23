For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
