This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
