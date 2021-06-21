Charlottesville's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepa…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlo…