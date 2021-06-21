 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

