This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
