Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100.43. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

