Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100.43. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
