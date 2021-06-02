This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Do…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Wind…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…