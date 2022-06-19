 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

