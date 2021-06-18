This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain …
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…