This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
