Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.