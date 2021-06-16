 Skip to main content
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

