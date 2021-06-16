Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…
This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…