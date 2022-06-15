Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.