Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 6…