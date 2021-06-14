This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
