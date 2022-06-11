Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
