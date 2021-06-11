This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
