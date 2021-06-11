 Skip to main content
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

