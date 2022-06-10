Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.