Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's fo…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 6…