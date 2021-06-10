Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.