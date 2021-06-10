 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert