This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…