This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
