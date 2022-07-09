 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

