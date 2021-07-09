Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.