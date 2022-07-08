For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
