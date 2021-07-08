Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.06. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
