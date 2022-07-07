Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
