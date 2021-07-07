This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Independence Day weekend will bring a refreshing dip of cooler weather to Virginia after a spell of 90s this week — and before another resurgence of heat next week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 45% c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks s…