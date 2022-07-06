Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
