Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.