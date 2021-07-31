Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
