Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

