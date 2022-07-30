This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesv…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. W…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville are…