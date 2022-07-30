Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.