This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The weather may be a big factor for the afternoon commute, or for traveling across the commonwealth later today.
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
Evangeline Lyons, a rising sixth-grader at Albemarle County's Lakeside Middle School, captured this dramatic image of lightning over the Woodbrook area on Sunday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the …
This evening in Charlottesville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near…