This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
