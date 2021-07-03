This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Independence Day weekend will bring a refreshing dip of cooler weather to Virginia after a spell of 90s this week — and before another resurgence of heat next week.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
