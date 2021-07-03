 Skip to main content
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

