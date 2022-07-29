This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesv…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Tod…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…