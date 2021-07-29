 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning mostly clear overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

