This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning mostly clear overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
