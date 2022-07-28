For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
