Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.